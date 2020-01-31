Girl Scouts announce launch of new cookie for 2020 ‘Cookie Campaign’

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News Today was joined in studio this morning by Molly and Melanie Moon from the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways to talk about this years 2020 Cookie Campaign.

The 2020 Cookie Lineup continuing to grow after the newest edition of the “Lemon-Ups”, a crispy lemon cookie baked with messages by Girl Scout entrepreneurs. The ‘Lemon-Ups’ join a long list of fan favorites like thin mints, tagalongs and even last year’s newest edition, ‘Girl Scout S’mores’.

To help raise sales the Girl Scouts are offering a new promotion called ‘Gimme 5’, if you buy 5 boxes or more you will be entered into a raffle for the chance to win a $5,000 trip to Italy, a life-supply of Girl Scout Cookies as well as monetary winnings.

Molly Moon says that she is only 4 weeks into her goal and is already halfway through her sales goal of 375, a goal that Morning anchor Matt Paddock challenged her to raise to 500 for a chance to come back on the morning show.

Moon says being a Girl Scout, “It helps me in front of more people, become more comfortable with myself and it is just been life-changing”, “It helps you with life skills, it makes you more comfortable with your surroundings and you get to sell and buy cookies.”

Melanie Moon, Molly’s mother said, ” Anyone that wants to purchase cookies and may not have a Girl Scout in their family can go to GsmyPenn.org or download an app that will locate cookies near you. So no matter where you are you can plug in your zip code and it will found a booth sale for you, the girls will be selling until the end of March.”