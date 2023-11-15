CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — The Corning Museum of Glass’s hot glass team prepared for its 2300 Degrees event with a high-profile glass artist.

On Wednesday afternoon, John Sharvin, who was a semifinalist on season 3 of Netflix’s Blown Away, worked with CMOG’s Hot Glass Team and his collaborating partner, Jack Gramann, to sculpt small glass pieces for a submarine fish sculpture face. The sculpture will be put together into one large piece at the event.

“I’ve had this idea of this submarine fish for a while and Jack makes a lot of really ribbon, face sculptures,” said Sharvin. “And so we wanted to kind of figure out how to collaborate and push these things together, and we kind of made some doodles together and ended up with this piece.”

According to Sharvin, the planning has been in the works for the past couple of months. Sharvin and Gramann had to figure out the colors, how many pieces to include, and how to attach them.

“To bring in someone like John Sharvin a blown away contestant from the Netflix show is really really special,” said Ann Campbell, communications editor, manager and strategist at CMOG. “They’ve seen him on TV, Many of them and so to see him in person is just really exceptional. we know he’s going to be bringing his A game and doing really creative work.”

2300 Degrees will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Amphitheater Hot Shop on Thursday, Nov. 16. It is free for the public to attend and the museum’s glass shop will give you 23% off of whatever you buy starting at 5:00 p.m.