Glen Motor Inn owner, local race legend Vic Franzese passes away

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Victor Franzese, owner of the Glen Motor Inn and a local racing legend, has passed away.

According to the Glen Motor Inn’s Facebook, Franzese passed away on Aug 28 at the age of 81.

A member of the Watkins Glen Drivers Walk of Fame, Franzese raced in the 1960s and 70s and was known for racing McLarens and as the team owner of Glen Racing Ltd.

“No words can fully express our gratitude for all your kindness and support during this difficult time,” stated a message on the Glen Motor Inn’s Facebook page. “The comments and kind words have been very special to all of us. On behalf of the Franzese Family, we thank you all.”

Information on funeral services was not immediately made available.

