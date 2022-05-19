DUNDEE, N.Y. (WETM) — A piece of Finger Lakes history is up for sale, and could be yours…if you have $10 million laying around.

Glenora Wine Cellars in Dundee New York may be up for sale, but the legacy and history will stay even after a new owner takes over.

The history of the wine cellars, restaurant, and lodge traces its success all the way back to the late 1970s when the New York win business was completely different.

State law at the time limited how much wine they could sell directly to buyers. Buyers weren’t able to use credit cards or even a check to purchase the wine.

In 1976, a new law passed making the wine business more open, resulting in a boom for business in the state.

“That brought more people to the area,” Said Glenora’s current owner Gene Pierce, “They were coming from the big cities, they were looking for places to stay,” he said.

Pierce said that they saw an opportunity to expand the footprint of the property and as a result, it’s now seen as a Finger Lakes Gem. Pierce wanted to sell the property in order to transition things in an orderly manner but has no plans of going anywhere anytime soon.