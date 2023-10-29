BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — A glider made an emergency landing on Harris Hill’s driving range during a flying lesson on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Jeff Buchman, 67, of Allentown, was piloting a glider during a 14-year-old Horseheads girl’s flying lesson on Oct. 28. Both Buchman, a certified flight and glider instructor, and the student told police that they were unable to fly low enough to safely land on the runway after the lesson and were forced to make an emergency landing.

Buchman was able to fly to the driving range to make an emergency landing. During the landing, he temporarily lost control of the glider and one of its wings made contact with the ground. The glider’s wing and nose were damaged during the landing. No one was injured. Police were called to the scene at 4:25 p.m.

After the landing, a crew responded to the scene to disassemble the glider and remove it from the driving range.

The Big Flats Fire Department and Erway Ambulance assisted the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.