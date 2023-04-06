Items up for bid in the Gmeiner Art Center April 2023 auction

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – The Gmeiner Art and Cultural Center in Wellsboro is holding the first big fundraiser of the newly-formed Art’s Friends group.

The group said that it formed in the last year in order to support the center. The fundraiser is an online art auction until April 29, 2022. The auction is available here and includes works from artists within a 150-mile radius Gmeiner.

Pieces for sale include paintings, photography, crochet art, macrame, jewelry, pottery, quilting, and more.

On April 29, there will be an “Auction Finale” in person at the art center. Visitors can see all the pieces up for bid, have food and wine, and get help with placing online bids.