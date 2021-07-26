Watkins Glen preparing as”Go Bowling at The Glen” race approaches

WATKINS GLEN, NEW YORK – AUGUST 04: Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA AUTO PARTS Chevrolet, poses with the trophy after winning the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on August 04, 2019 in Watkins Glen, New York. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- The annual NASCAR “Go Bowling at the Glen” race at Watkins Glen continues this summer from August 4th to August 8th.

As the race approaches, the community of Watkins Glen prepares for an influx of visitors. The Watkins Glen Mayor, Luke Leszyk, said they are thrilled to have the race back in town after the NASCAR race did not happen in Watkins Glen in the summer of 2020.

“We are excited as a community to have the NASCAR race back. Watkins Glen International has always been a great partner of ours in our community, and we’re just ecstatic that the race is going to be back on and that the racetrack itself is open all summer. So it really has benefited our economy, and we’re very happy.” The Mayor also said the local businesses are doing better than previous seasons even compared to pre-pandemic and are excited for Go Bowling at the Glen to return.

Stick with WETM 18 News for updates as the race approaches.