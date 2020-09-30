GoFundMe created for Big Flats family after fatal house fire

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – A GoFundMe campaign has raised over $3,700 for a local family after a fatal house fire on West Hill Road in Big Flats.

On Tuesday the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office identified Larry Campbell as the victim of Saturday’s fire.

According to the sheriff’s department, Campbell was sleeping when the fire broke out around 5 a.m. and was not able to make it out of the home.

According to the organizer, the fundraiser will help cover the costs of several needs for the family, including:

Funeral expenses to honor the life of Larry Campbell

Interim stays at a local hotel until housing can be established;

Short term housing assistance until insurance is processed;

Securing a storage unit to temporarily house tangible donations such as clothing, appliances, furniture;

Purchase of immediate basic needs, such as undergarments, clothing, food, toiletries, etc;

Transportation needs, as well as new keys being made for the remaining vehicle;

Purchase of dog/cat food, bedding, toys for surviving pets;

Additional expenses related to rebuilding their lives; furniture, appliances, etc as well as medical co-pays associated with post-fire trauma.

Officials say that the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by New York State Fire Investigators

and Erway Ambulance. Ten fire companies also responded to the scene to assist.