BEAVER DAMS, N.Y. (WETM) – A GoFundMe has been set up to help a young family after their house was destroyed by an early morning fire.

The fire on Beaver Dams Moreland Road displaced a mother, her two daughters, and pets on May 12.

So far the fundraiser has collected over $4,000, and the Red Cross is also assisting the family. The cause of the fire was under investigation by state fire investigators.