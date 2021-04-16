GoFundMe set up for families injured in Canisteo crash

CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) – A GoFundMe has been set up to help two young families injured in a crash on SR 119 in Canisteo on April 14.

According to New York State Police, a 64-year-old pickup truck driver from Hammondsport was driving east and turned left onto CR 27. The truck pulled into the path of a compact car being driven by a 21-year-old mother from Canisteo, who was driving west on CR 119, causing a head-on collision.

The mother and three children, two of which were not hers, were injured.

The three children with ages ranging from 2 months to 11 years old were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital.

The fundraiser says the infant “sustained a fractured femur & collarbone.”

Both Katharine and Courteney are out of work caring for their children and neither have paid leave or FMLA available to them. In addition to ongoing medical expenses the girls will also need therapy, care at home & multiple follow up appointments. Any amount you can possibly spare is greatly appreciated & we will post updates as we have them.

State Police say charges are pending against the driver of the pickup truck.

18 News will have more information on the crash as it becomes available.