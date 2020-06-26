GoFundMe set up for Flowers by Angela after Hoffman Street fire

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WEMT) – A GoFundMe has raised over $2,300 for the owner of Flowers by Angela, one of three stores damaged when a fire broke out on Hoffman Street in Elmira.

The store shared new images on Facebook from inside the charred shop, but added that “I know with all of the loving support Flowers By Angela will be back, better than ever.”

Westside Wine & Spirits and Charlie’s Cafe also suffered damage on Wednesday when the fire broke out around 4 p.m.

For those who don’t know, Hoffman 200 block suffered a devastating structural fire earlier today effecting 3 businesses, ours being one of them. In addition to battling the Covid crisis, this blow has unfortunately led us to close once again until further notice due to repair and clean up. We thank you for the love and concern everyone has shown us as we continue to support our neighbors, “Flowers by Angela” and “Westside Wine and Spirits”. Please refer to facebook for any updates we will posting. we hope to see everyone again soon ♥️- The Appelts Charlie’s Cafe

Fire officials tell 18 News that the cause remains under investigation.