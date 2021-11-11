Going for the crown: Horseheads student to compete in national pageant

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – After winning Junior Miss New York in October, Hailey Berry, 16, is turning her sites on 2022 where she will represent the Empire State on the national stage. She will compete in the Junior Miss division of Princess of America, a Pageant with a Cause.

“This was my very first pageant and the next one is in Missouri for nationals. It has definitely been an experience so far and I can’t wait to see what happens next,” Berry told 18 News.

Each titleholder creates an issue of concern they believe in and promote throughout their reign. Berry hopes to raise awareness for childhood cancer and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The contestants compete in several phases of competition including formal wear, interview, casual wear, and on stage question. Berry will also showcase her talent in the Super Star portion, in which she will do a cheer routine.

Princess of America Pageant will be held July 18-24 in Branson, Mo. at the Mansion Theatre.