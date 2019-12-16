Gold coin donated to local Salvation Army Red Kettle

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – It is very common to hear the familiar ringing of the bells outside local storefronts this time of year. It seems that every year some news comes up from somewhere in the country of someone donating a very generous amount to a Red Kettle. It has once again happened locally.

A gold coin was donated to a local Red Kettle, which has happened several years in a row here in the Twin Tiers. The coin is a Government minted coin and has a face value in the single digits. The actual value of the coin if over $200.

Donations to the Salvation Army on a local level have been lagging this year. Many local collection sites reporting low figures compared to last year. The Elmira site has a goal of $120,000 and is currently sitting at only $35,000. Compared to last year at this time, they were projected to be at around $75,000.

The Red Kettle Campaign ends at noon on Christmas Eve.