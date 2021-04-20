Gold Star Monument to come to Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A new Gold Star Monument is coming to Elmira but the offical location has not yet been determined. At the top of the list is off of Center Street in Elmira. 18 News spoke with the Project Chairman Jim Hackett Tuesday afternoon to find out the details regarding this move to get the monument here in Elmira. The total project is going to cost upwards of seventy thousand dollars but Hackett shared why it is so imperative for him to see this project through.

“It is important to me because the memorial represents families who have lost loved ones in conflicts. It was founded in 1928 as Gold Star Mothers. So to recognize their loved ones and remember them, they came up with this Gold Star Monument,” said Hackett.

Hackett is hoping it will be done by the fall. Many organizations have already helped out, such as donating the concrete that the monument will be placed on. If you want to help out you can do so online or by mail. You can donate here.