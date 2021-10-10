Golden Age Cheese Company to reopen after August flooding caused closure

WOODHULL, N.Y. (WETM) – After the devastating flooding from Tropical Storm Fred back in August, Golden Age Cheese Company is set to reopen its store to the public on Oct 13.

The company announced on their Facebook page Sunday that their store location at 1577 Mill Street in Woodhull will be reopening after months of rebuilding and support from the community.

A lot of the funds needed to help build back the facility came from members of the local community purchasing Golden Age’s Comeback Package, a monthly subscription package with various cheeses, a cheese cutting board, a cheese knife, and more.

Golden Age had announced on Facebook that they had exceeded their goal of over 100 subscription orders well before their deadline of Oct. 10, and were accepting orders all the way till the deadline.

The company is happy to be opening and is telling their customers to keep a lookout for cheese sales coming soon.