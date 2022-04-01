ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- As spring is here we approach golf season. But if you are looking to go out and play you may want to look up when your favorite course opens for the season.

The Mark Twain Golf Course in Elmira will be closed to the public until the grounds dry out and workers can get the course prepped for the season.

General Manager of the Mark Twain Golf Course, Jay Turcsik says “We’re waiting for the ground to sort of dry out a little bit from the snow and the rain that we’ve been getting. Also, the greens are the big thing, just dry them out a little bit. We’ve had a couple rough years in the past with different regulations and rules, so this should be the start of a new and improved golf season.”

This will hopefully be in the next upcoming weeks, but is weather dependent.