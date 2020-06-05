Breaking News
Blake Driskell, local teen who brought a community together, passes away

Golf for Guthrie Hospice set to tee off with new guidelines

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jim Mayo Co-chair Golf for Hospice Committee / Dalton Williams, Operations Manager Williams Auto Group / Joe Darrow Co-chair Golf for Hospice Committee / Jim Lister, General Manager Williams Toyota of Sayre.

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – The 18th annual Golf for Guthrie Hospice is set to take place on June 19, 2020, at Shepherd Hills Country Club to raise funds for Hospice, which provides end-of-life services for patients throughout the region – regardless of ability to pay – and offers bereavement services in the community.

sponsorship opportunities are still available, but foursomes are limited.

Special precautions will be taken during this year’s event to protect the health and safety of participants do to COVID-19.

All CDC and State guidelines including wearing masks, social distancing and handwashing will be followed.

For more information, visit: https://www.guthrie.org/golf-for-guthrie

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now