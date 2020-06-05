Golf for Guthrie Hospice set to tee off with new guidelines

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – The 18th annual Golf for Guthrie Hospice is set to take place on June 19, 2020, at Shepherd Hills Country Club to raise funds for Hospice, which provides end-of-life services for patients throughout the region – regardless of ability to pay – and offers bereavement services in the community.

sponsorship opportunities are still available, but foursomes are limited.

Special precautions will be taken during this year’s event to protect the health and safety of participants do to COVID-19.

All CDC and State guidelines including wearing masks, social distancing and handwashing will be followed.

For more information, visit: https://www.guthrie.org/golf-for-guthrie