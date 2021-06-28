Golf for Guthrie Tournament raises over $30,000

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 01: A detailed view of the putter and golf ball of Rickie Fowler on the second green during the third round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 01, 2020 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

SAYRE, Pa. – The 19th Annual Golf for Guthrie Hospice Tournament, held on June 18 at The Club at Shepard Hills, raised over $30,000. 36 teams participated this year, and many more donors and sponsors joined together to support the very special mission of Guthrie Hospice.

The tournament raises funds for Guthrie Hospice that enhance and support hospice programs and services, as well as offset the expenses related to caring for patients in need of financial assistance. The tournament has raised over $500,000 since it began in 2002.

Guthrie Hospice provides end of life services for patients and their families throughout the region as well as bereavement services in the community. Services are provided to all who request them, regardless of their ability to pay. Thank you to all the sponsors, donors, teams, and staff who took part in this year’s event.

Guthrie is a non-profit integrated health system located in north-central Pennsylvania and upstate New York, serving patients from a twelve-county service area.