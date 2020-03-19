Goose dies in Chemung River after being shot by arrow

WARNING: IMAGES IN THIS STORY MAY BE DISTURBING

(WETM) – A goose was found dead on the Chemung River after being shot by an arrow.

According to Friends of the Chemung River, the goose was first spotted along the Chemung River in West Elmira.

The goose was found two days later, dead and washed up on shore with the arrow removed.

It’s heartbreaking to see innocent animals abused and hurt and you want to help them, but be cautious, think before you act and when in doubt contact DEC officers. River Friends





Anyone with information is asked to contact Friends of the Chemung River at 607-846-2242 or riverfriends@stny.rr.com, or call police.