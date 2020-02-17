UPDATE: Scene cleared at Watkins Glen State Park

UPDATE: Rescue crews are leaving the scene in Watkins Glen and the situation has been cleared.

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – A rescue effort is underway at Watkins Glen State Park involving an unknown number of people.

Portions of the gorge can be 400 feet deep with cliffs ranging to as high as 200 feet.

The park is open year-round, and the Gorge Trail closed for the season on Nov. 8, 2019.

18 News has a crew en route to the park and will have more on this story as information becomes available.