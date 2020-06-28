Gov. Cuomo announces lowest death toll & hospitalization rate for NYS since pandemic began

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — Governor Andrew Cuomo Sunday announced New York State’s lowest death toll and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Saturday, there were five reported deaths and 869 hospitalizations in New York State.

“As states across the country struggle with new outbreaks related to reopening, New York’s numbers continue to go down to record lows,” Governor Cuomo said.  “Our progress is a direct result of New Yorkers’ discipline and hard work and an incremental, data-driven reopening. Yesterday, as our hospitalizations dropped below 900, New York had its lowest single-day death toll since March 15th.  While today’s numbers are very encouraging, New Yorkers must remain vigilant or the numbers will shoot right back up.  Be smart, wear a mask, stay New York Tough!”

Sunday’s data is summarized below:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 869 (-39)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 54 (-24)
  • Hospital Counties – 30
  • Number ICU – 229 (-1)
  • Number ICU that are intubated – 145 (+1)
  • Total Discharges – 70,369 (+133)
  • Deaths – 5
  • Total Deaths – 24,835

Of the 61,906 tests conducted in New York State Saturday, 616, or 0.99 percent, were reported positive. Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
New York City1.40%1.00%1.10%
Capital Region0.90%0.80%0.70%
Central New York1.40%0.50%1.20%
Finger Lakes1.60%1.30%0.70%
Long Island1.10%0.90%0.80%
Hudson Valley1.20%1.00%1.00%
Mohawk Valley2.00%2.40%2.30%
North Country0.20%0.20%0.30%
Southern Tier1.20%0.30%0.30%
Western New York1.40%0.90%0.80%

The Governor also confirmed 616 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 392,539 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 392,539 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany2,0976
Allegany591
Broome7032
Cattaraugus1230
Cayuga1132
Chautauqua1230
Chemung1401
Chenango1460
Clinton1010
Columbia4632
Cortland462
Delaware910
Dutchess4,1987
Erie7,22822
Essex420
Franklin290
Fulton2556
Genesee2381
Greene2600
Hamilton60
Herkimer1584
Jefferson850
Lewis293
Livingston1282
Madison3521
Monroe3,69014
Montgomery1182
Nassau41,75429
Niagara12263
NYC214,750316
Oneida158639
Onondaga2,81625
Ontario2562
Orange10,7133
Orleans2811
Oswego1951
Otsego840
Putnam1,3234
Rensselaer5511
Rockland13,57610
Saratoga5482
Schenectady7926
Schoharie581
Schuyler120
Seneca690
St. Lawrence2180
Steuben2662
Suffolk41,30653
Sullivan1,4510
Tioga1420
Tompkins1761
Ulster1,7785
Warren2630
Washington2461
Wayne1621
Westchester34,78032
Wyoming950
Yates450

