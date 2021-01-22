Gov. Cuomo congratulates Southern Tier on COVID turnaround

(WETM) – Governor Andrew Cuomo gave the Southern Tier a shoutout during his Friday press conference for the work they’ve done to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The mention came after the Governor announced that the region had used 100 percent of its state-allocated COVID-19 vaccine.

“Highest level of vaccination rate, kudos Southern Tier, 100 percent. The Southern Tier is a real turnaround story, so hats off to the Southern Tier and to those county executives and supervisors.”

Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss, who has been critical of the Governor over the county’s orange zone designation, was pleased to hear the Governor recognize the region.

“I think that’s great, I hope that more vaccine is readily available.”

On Monday the county will open their mass vaccination center in Big Flats at 17 Aviation Drive.

Moss says the county requested 5,000 doses for the site, but they are not sure how many they’ll receive.

“We have to have the vaccine to be able to administer it, so hopefully the federal government will speed up to this state and disseminated properly.”

In December Chemung County filed a petition with the New York State Supreme Court to relieve orange zone restrictions that were implemented in the fall but have not been lifted despite falling out of the requirements.

Moss says that the next court date for the petition is scheduled for next week.

New York did temporarily lift orange zone restrictions across the state in January after an Erie County case moved restaurants in orange zones to yellow zone restrictions, allowing for indoor dining.

On Jan. 8, 18 News asked Governor Cuomo why the county was still in the orange zone despite the new guidelines issues last year. The Governor was unable to answer the question and promised to get an answer later in the day.

18 News has yet to hear back from the Governor’s office despite several messages regarding the orange zone.