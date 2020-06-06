Gov. Cuomo: Houses of worship can open at 25 percent capacity in Phase 2

(WIVB) – Houses of worship can open at 25 percent capacity starting immediately for New York State regions in Phase Two of reopening, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during his Saturday morning press conference.

The metrics and health data across the state are very positive.



Taking that into account, churches, mosques and temples can reopen with 25% occupancy and with social distancing as part of Phase 2.



This starts immediately for regions currently in Phase 2. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 6, 2020

Those attending services should still take precautions to follow social distancing, Gov. Cuomo added. The governor said it will be up to churches, temples, and mosques to put protocols in place.

The reopening of houses of worship originally fell in Phase Four of the state’s four stage reopening plan.

Last month, the governor announced that they could have small religious services with fewer than ten people and conduct drive through or parking lot services.

Cuomo credited “very good” metrics for COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations for the acceleration of opening.