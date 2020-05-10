Gov. Cuomo outlines new guidelines for nursing homes; COVID-19 hospitalizations decline again

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In an attempt to protect New York State’s most vulnerable population, Governor Andrew Cuomo issued a new set of guidelines for nursing homes on Sunday.

Early in the COVID-19 process, guidelines like limiting visitation were put into effect at nursing homes across the state, and more guidelines were announced by Governor Cuomo at Sunday’s press conference.

Below are the new guidelines pertaining to nursing homes in New York State:

All nursing home staff must be tested for COVID-19 twice a week

Hospitals can’t discharge patients to nursing homes until they test negative for COVID-19

On Sunday, Governor Cuomo reiterated the fact that nursing homes must have any resident transferred to a different facility if they can not provide appropriate care for the resident.

There are many COVID-19 only locations that nursing home residents can be transferred to throughout the state, Governor Cuomo says.

“We have the facilities, we have the beds,” Governor Cuomo said. “It’s not like a situation where we have no options. We have options and we want to use them.”

Nursing homes can contact the New York State Department of Health if they need any resident transferred.

If nursing homes do not comply with the orders, Cuomo said they risk the chance of losing their licenses.

COVID-19 by the numbers:

New York State’s COVID-19 graphs continue to regress back to similar numbers the state saw in March.

Hospitalizations continue to decline, but 521 new patients were still admitted into hospitals on Saturday due to COVID-19.

The death toll continues to hover around 200. Tragically, New York State lost 207 more people to the virus on Saturday. Governor Cuomo said, “Still terribly high, but better,” when referring to the number of COVID-19 deaths in the state.