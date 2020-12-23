Gov. Cuomo provides latest coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, NY – APRIL 17: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives his a press briefing about the coronavirus crisis on April 17, 2020 in Albany, New York.Cuomo along with governors from other East Coast states are extending their shutdown of nonessential businesses to May 15. “We have to continue doing what we’re doing. I’d like to see that infection rate get down even more…”, he said. (Photo by Matthew Cavanaugh/Getty Images)

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — Governor Andrew Cuomo Wednesday announced that 89,000 New Yorkers have received the first COVID-19 vaccine dose to date. Twenty-two thousand New Yorkers have reportedly received the first dose in 90 nursing home facilities as part of a federal-private partnership program.

The Governor also announced that the New York State Department of Health has authorized the use of extra doses that have been found in Moderna vaccine vials. The vials were previously believed to contain 10 doses, but may now contain up to 11 doses. DOH guidance on administering the extra doses is available here and a letter from Commissioner Howard Zucker is available here.

“I have one message for New Yorkers this holiday season – celebrating smart stops shutdowns,” Governor Cuomo said. “We did not have that same post-Thanksgiving spike we saw elsewhere because we were more cautioned and more intelligent about it. The question is what happens through Christmas, Kwanzaa and New Year’s. Do we stay as diligent? I don’t believe we are destined for a shutdown and I want to do everything we can to avoid one, but as I have been saying, that will be determined by our actions and the next 10 days are going to be key for us. We have already been working with hospitals to ensure they have sufficient capacity and to date, none have reported that they are close to being overwhelmed. Now it’s on the rest of us to stay smart. If we all stay united and wear masks, socially distance and wash our hands, we will reach the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Wednesday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 204,361
  • Tested Positive – 11,937
  • Percent Positive – 5.84%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 6,864 (+203)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 1008
  • Hospital Counties – 55
  • Number ICU – 1,166 (+40)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 633 (+19)
  • Total Discharges – 96,857 (+672)
  • Deaths – 164
  • Total Deaths – 29,016

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available in Region
Capital Region3800.04%25%
Central New York4330.06%26%
Finger Lakes8160.07%33%
Long Island11670.04%25%
Mid-Hudson7960.03%34%
Mohawk Valley2110.04%30%
New York City23370.03%29%
North Country690.02%49%
Southern Tier1710.03%44%
Western New York4840.04%31%
Statewide68640.04%30%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-Day Average)
Capital Region20917622%
Central New York27821727%
Finger Lakes39728130%
Long Island82366424%
Mid-Hudson71542042%
Mohawk Valley1329927%
New York City2454183028%
North Country732951%
Southern Tier1258336%
Western New York54532242%
NYS TOTAL5751412131%

Yesterday, 204,361 test results were reported to New York State, and 5.84 percent were positive. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONSUNDAYMONDAYTUESDAY
Capital Region6.92%6.98%6.98%
Central New York6.64%6.58%6.44%
Finger Lakes8.28%8.39%8.48%
Long Island6.39%6.51%6.41%
Mid-Hudson6.25%6.29%6.31%
Mohawk Valley8.46%8.54%8.55%
New York City4.28%4.31%4.28%
North Country5.10%5.23%5.30%
Southern Tier2.39%2.48%2.59%
Western New York6.42%6.49%6.39%
Statewide5.39%5.46%5.43%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHSUNDAYMONDAYTUESDAY
Bronx5.01%5.03%5.07%
Brooklyn4.43%4.45%4.44%
Manhattan2.75%2.75%2.67%
Queens4.83%4.94%4.95%
Staten Island5.44%5.54%5.51%

Of the 878,702 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany9,786200
Allegany1,62720
Broome7,318174
Cattaraugus2,13325
Cayuga2,23571
Chautauqua2,91747
Chemung4,16529
Chenango1,02024
Clinton84123
Columbia1,41614
Cortland1,79830
Delaware6059
Dutchess10,772152
Erie37,755541
Essex4629
Franklin6189
Fulton1,12323
Genesee2,20055
Greene1,03115
Hamilton903
Herkimer1,61574
Jefferson1,42243
Lewis71430
Livingston1,54360
Madison1,95341
Monroe29,477715
Montgomery1,07241
Nassau78,9831,015
Niagara7,294157
NYC391,6404,373
Oneida9,990252
Onondaga18,351270
Ontario2,70188
Orange21,549222
Orleans1,13943
Oswego2,91846
Otsego1,06024
Putnam4,28958
Rensselaer3,41280
Rockland25,839260
Saratoga4,41498
Schenectady4,814119
Schoharie44911
Schuyler4589
Seneca6289
St. Lawrence1,70447
Steuben2,94272
Suffolk85,3851,239
Sullivan2,79756
Tioga1,51832
Tompkins1,84630
Ulster5,07978
Warren89719
Washington6776
Wayne2,10154
Westchester64,560651
Wyoming1,14335
Yates4177

Tuesday, 164 New Yorkers reportedly died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 29,016. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Albany6
Bronx4
Chautauqua1
Chenango1
Cortland1
Dutchess1
Erie18
Fulton1
Herkimer2
Jefferson1
Kings8
Livingston1
Madison5
Manhattan5
Monroe12
Montgomery3
Nassau9
Niagara4
Oneida4
Onondaga13
Ontario1
Orange4
Oswego1
Otsego1
Queens14
Rensselaer2
Richmond2
Rockland5
Schenectady2
Schuyler1
Seneca3
St. Lawrence1
Steuben2
Suffolk14
Tompkins1
Ulster1
Wayne1
Westchester7
Wyoming1

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

