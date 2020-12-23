Gov. Cuomo provides latest coronavirus update for NYS

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — Governor Andrew Cuomo Wednesday announced that 89,000 New Yorkers have received the first COVID-19 vaccine dose to date. Twenty-two thousand New Yorkers have reportedly received the first dose in 90 nursing home facilities as part of a federal-private partnership program.
The Governor also announced that the New York State Department of Health has authorized the use of extra doses that have been found in Moderna vaccine vials. The vials were previously believed to contain 10 doses, but may now contain up to 11 doses. DOH guidance on administering the extra doses is available here and a letter from Commissioner Howard Zucker is available here.
“I have one message for New Yorkers this holiday season – celebrating smart stops shutdowns,” Governor Cuomo said. “We did not have that same post-Thanksgiving spike we saw elsewhere because we were more cautioned and more intelligent about it. The question is what happens through Christmas, Kwanzaa and New Year’s. Do we stay as diligent? I don’t believe we are destined for a shutdown and I want to do everything we can to avoid one, but as I have been saying, that will be determined by our actions and the next 10 days are going to be key for us. We have already been working with hospitals to ensure they have sufficient capacity and to date, none have reported that they are close to being overwhelmed. Now it’s on the rest of us to stay smart. If we all stay united and wear masks, socially distance and wash our hands, we will reach the light at the end of the tunnel.”
Wednesday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 204,361
- Tested Positive – 11,937
- Percent Positive – 5.84%
- Patient Hospitalization – 6,864 (+203)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 1008
- Hospital Counties – 55
- Number ICU – 1,166 (+40)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 633 (+19)
- Total Discharges – 96,857 (+672)
- Deaths – 164
- Total Deaths – 29,016
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available in Region
|Capital Region
|380
|0.04%
|25%
|Central New York
|433
|0.06%
|26%
|Finger Lakes
|816
|0.07%
|33%
|Long Island
|1167
|0.04%
|25%
|Mid-Hudson
|796
|0.03%
|34%
|Mohawk Valley
|211
|0.04%
|30%
|New York City
|2337
|0.03%
|29%
|North Country
|69
|0.02%
|49%
|Southern Tier
|171
|0.03%
|44%
|Western New York
|484
|0.04%
|31%
|Statewide
|6864
|0.04%
|30%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-Day Average)
|Capital Region
|209
|176
|22%
|Central New York
|278
|217
|27%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|281
|30%
|Long Island
|823
|664
|24%
|Mid-Hudson
|715
|420
|42%
|Mohawk Valley
|132
|99
|27%
|New York City
|2454
|1830
|28%
|North Country
|73
|29
|51%
|Southern Tier
|125
|83
|36%
|Western New York
|545
|322
|42%
|NYS TOTAL
|5751
|4121
|31%
Yesterday, 204,361 test results were reported to New York State, and 5.84 percent were positive. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|SUNDAY
|MONDAY
|TUESDAY
|Capital Region
|6.92%
|6.98%
|6.98%
|Central New York
|6.64%
|6.58%
|6.44%
|Finger Lakes
|8.28%
|8.39%
|8.48%
|Long Island
|6.39%
|6.51%
|6.41%
|Mid-Hudson
|6.25%
|6.29%
|6.31%
|Mohawk Valley
|8.46%
|8.54%
|8.55%
|New York City
|4.28%
|4.31%
|4.28%
|North Country
|5.10%
|5.23%
|5.30%
|Southern Tier
|2.39%
|2.48%
|2.59%
|Western New York
|6.42%
|6.49%
|6.39%
|Statewide
|5.39%
|5.46%
|5.43%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|SUNDAY
|MONDAY
|TUESDAY
|Bronx
|5.01%
|5.03%
|5.07%
|Brooklyn
|4.43%
|4.45%
|4.44%
|Manhattan
|2.75%
|2.75%
|2.67%
|Queens
|4.83%
|4.94%
|4.95%
|Staten Island
|5.44%
|5.54%
|5.51%
Of the 878,702 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|9,786
|200
|Allegany
|1,627
|20
|Broome
|7,318
|174
|Cattaraugus
|2,133
|25
|Cayuga
|2,235
|71
|Chautauqua
|2,917
|47
|Chemung
|4,165
|29
|Chenango
|1,020
|24
|Clinton
|841
|23
|Columbia
|1,416
|14
|Cortland
|1,798
|30
|Delaware
|605
|9
|Dutchess
|10,772
|152
|Erie
|37,755
|541
|Essex
|462
|9
|Franklin
|618
|9
|Fulton
|1,123
|23
|Genesee
|2,200
|55
|Greene
|1,031
|15
|Hamilton
|90
|3
|Herkimer
|1,615
|74
|Jefferson
|1,422
|43
|Lewis
|714
|30
|Livingston
|1,543
|60
|Madison
|1,953
|41
|Monroe
|29,477
|715
|Montgomery
|1,072
|41
|Nassau
|78,983
|1,015
|Niagara
|7,294
|157
|NYC
|391,640
|4,373
|Oneida
|9,990
|252
|Onondaga
|18,351
|270
|Ontario
|2,701
|88
|Orange
|21,549
|222
|Orleans
|1,139
|43
|Oswego
|2,918
|46
|Otsego
|1,060
|24
|Putnam
|4,289
|58
|Rensselaer
|3,412
|80
|Rockland
|25,839
|260
|Saratoga
|4,414
|98
|Schenectady
|4,814
|119
|Schoharie
|449
|11
|Schuyler
|458
|9
|Seneca
|628
|9
|St. Lawrence
|1,704
|47
|Steuben
|2,942
|72
|Suffolk
|85,385
|1,239
|Sullivan
|2,797
|56
|Tioga
|1,518
|32
|Tompkins
|1,846
|30
|Ulster
|5,079
|78
|Warren
|897
|19
|Washington
|677
|6
|Wayne
|2,101
|54
|Westchester
|64,560
|651
|Wyoming
|1,143
|35
|Yates
|417
|7
Tuesday, 164 New Yorkers reportedly died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 29,016. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|6
|Bronx
|4
|Chautauqua
|1
|Chenango
|1
|Cortland
|1
|Dutchess
|1
|Erie
|18
|Fulton
|1
|Herkimer
|2
|Jefferson
|1
|Kings
|8
|Livingston
|1
|Madison
|5
|Manhattan
|5
|Monroe
|12
|Montgomery
|3
|Nassau
|9
|Niagara
|4
|Oneida
|4
|Onondaga
|13
|Ontario
|1
|Orange
|4
|Oswego
|1
|Otsego
|1
|Queens
|14
|Rensselaer
|2
|Richmond
|2
|Rockland
|5
|Schenectady
|2
|Schuyler
|1
|Seneca
|3
|St. Lawrence
|1
|Steuben
|2
|Suffolk
|14
|Tompkins
|1
|Ulster
|1
|Wayne
|1
|Westchester
|7
|Wyoming
|1