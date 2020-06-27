Gov. Cuomo provides Saturday NYS coronavirus update

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference in Washington, May 27, 2020. (AP /Jacquelyn Martin)

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — Governor Andrew Cuomo Saturday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“In New York, our response to COVID-19 has always been by the numbers,” Governor Cuomo said. “Today’s numbers show a continued, steady decline in our hospitalization and death rates, and proves that a response based on science, not politics, is only way to defeat this virus. While this is good news, New Yorkers cannot become complacent – we must continue to remain vigilant and smart in the fight against COVID-19.  Wear a mask, socially distance – be New York Tough!”

Saturday’s data is summarized below:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 908 (down -43 from the day before)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 78 (+16)
  • Hospital Counties – 30
  • Number ICU – 230 (down -14 from the day before)
  • Number ICU that are intubated – 144 (down -2 from the day before)
  • Total Discharges – 70,236 (+121 from the day before)
  • Deaths – 13 
  • Total Deaths Statewide – 24,830

Of the 73,262 tests conducted in New York State Friday, 703, or .96%, were reported positive. Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAY
New York City1.20%1.40%1.00%
Capital Region0.80%0.90%0.80%
Central New York1.10%1.40%0.50%
Finger Lakes1.40%1.60%1.30%
Long Island1.00%1.10%0.90%
Hudson Valley1.10%1.20%1.00%
Mohawk Valley2.20%2.00%2.40%
North Country0.30%0.20%0.20%
Southern Tier0.50%1.20%0.30%
Western New York0.80%1.40%0.90%

The Governor also confirmed 703 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to a 391,923 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 391,923 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany2,0917
Allegany580
Broome7014
Cattaraugus1230
Cayuga1112
Chautauqua1231
Chemung1390
Chenango1461
Clinton1010
Columbia4611
Cortland440
Delaware910
Dutchess4,19112
Erie7,20625
Essex421
Franklin291
Fulton2491
Genesee2375
Greene2603
Hamilton60
Herkimer1545
Jefferson850
Lewis260
Livingston1260
Madison3510
Monroe3,67635
Montgomery1163
Nassau41,72541
Niagara1,22310
NYC214,434364
Oneida1,54727
Onondaga2,7919
Ontario2542
Orange10,71012
Orleans2801
Oswego1942
Otsego841
Putnam1,3192
Rensselaer5501
Rockland13,5669
Saratoga5466
Schenectady7865
Schoharie570
Schuyler120
Seneca690
St. Lawrence2180
Steuben2640
Suffolk41,25345
Sullivan1,4512
Tioga1421
Tompkins1750
Ulster1,7735
Warren2630
Washington2450
Wayne1612
Westchester34,74848
Wyoming951
Yates450

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now