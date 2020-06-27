Gov. Cuomo provides Saturday NYS coronavirus update

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — Governor Andrew Cuomo Saturday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“In New York, our response to COVID-19 has always been by the numbers,” Governor Cuomo said. “Today’s numbers show a continued, steady decline in our hospitalization and death rates, and proves that a response based on science, not politics, is only way to defeat this virus. While this is good news, New Yorkers cannot become complacent – we must continue to remain vigilant and smart in the fight against COVID-19. Wear a mask, socially distance – be New York Tough!”

Saturday’s data is summarized below:

Patient Hospitalization – 908 (down -43 from the day before)

Patients Newly Admitted – 78 (+16)

Hospital Counties – 30

Number ICU – 230 (down -14 from the day before)

Number ICU that are intubated – 144 (down -2 from the day before)

Total Discharges – 70,236 (+121 from the day before)

Deaths – 13

Total Deaths Statewide – 24,830

Of the 73,262 tests conducted in New York State Friday, 703, or .96%, were reported positive. Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

REGION WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY New York City 1.20% 1.40% 1.00% Capital Region 0.80% 0.90% 0.80% Central New York 1.10% 1.40% 0.50% Finger Lakes 1.40% 1.60% 1.30% Long Island 1.00% 1.10% 0.90% Hudson Valley 1.10% 1.20% 1.00% Mohawk Valley 2.20% 2.00% 2.40% North Country 0.30% 0.20% 0.20% Southern Tier 0.50% 1.20% 0.30% Western New York 0.80% 1.40% 0.90%

The Governor also confirmed 703 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to a 391,923 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 391,923 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows: