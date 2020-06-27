Gov. Cuomo provides Saturday NYS coronavirus update

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — Governor Andrew Cuomo Saturday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“In New York, our response to COVID-19 has always been by the numbers,” Governor Cuomo said. “Today’s numbers show a continued, steady decline in our hospitalization and death rates, and proves that a response based on science, not politics, is only way to defeat this virus. While this is good news, New Yorkers cannot become complacent – we must continue to remain vigilant and smart in the fight against COVID-19. Wear a mask, socially distance – be New York Tough!”
Saturday’s data is summarized below:
- Patient Hospitalization – 908 (down -43 from the day before)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 78 (+16)
- Hospital Counties – 30
- Number ICU – 230 (down -14 from the day before)
- Number ICU that are intubated – 144 (down -2 from the day before)
- Total Discharges – 70,236 (+121 from the day before)
- Deaths – 13
- Total Deaths Statewide – 24,830
Of the 73,262 tests conducted in New York State Friday, 703, or .96%, were reported positive. Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|New York City
|1.20%
|1.40%
|1.00%
|Capital Region
|0.80%
|0.90%
|0.80%
|Central New York
|1.10%
|1.40%
|0.50%
|Finger Lakes
|1.40%
|1.60%
|1.30%
|Long Island
|1.00%
|1.10%
|0.90%
|Hudson Valley
|1.10%
|1.20%
|1.00%
|Mohawk Valley
|2.20%
|2.00%
|2.40%
|North Country
|0.30%
|0.20%
|0.20%
|Southern Tier
|0.50%
|1.20%
|0.30%
|Western New York
|0.80%
|1.40%
|0.90%
The Governor also confirmed 703 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to a 391,923 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 391,923 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|2,091
|7
|Allegany
|58
|0
|Broome
|701
|4
|Cattaraugus
|123
|0
|Cayuga
|111
|2
|Chautauqua
|123
|1
|Chemung
|139
|0
|Chenango
|146
|1
|Clinton
|101
|0
|Columbia
|461
|1
|Cortland
|44
|0
|Delaware
|91
|0
|Dutchess
|4,191
|12
|Erie
|7,206
|25
|Essex
|42
|1
|Franklin
|29
|1
|Fulton
|249
|1
|Genesee
|237
|5
|Greene
|260
|3
|Hamilton
|6
|0
|Herkimer
|154
|5
|Jefferson
|85
|0
|Lewis
|26
|0
|Livingston
|126
|0
|Madison
|351
|0
|Monroe
|3,676
|35
|Montgomery
|116
|3
|Nassau
|41,725
|41
|Niagara
|1,223
|10
|NYC
|214,434
|364
|Oneida
|1,547
|27
|Onondaga
|2,791
|9
|Ontario
|254
|2
|Orange
|10,710
|12
|Orleans
|280
|1
|Oswego
|194
|2
|Otsego
|84
|1
|Putnam
|1,319
|2
|Rensselaer
|550
|1
|Rockland
|13,566
|9
|Saratoga
|546
|6
|Schenectady
|786
|5
|Schoharie
|57
|0
|Schuyler
|12
|0
|Seneca
|69
|0
|St. Lawrence
|218
|0
|Steuben
|264
|0
|Suffolk
|41,253
|45
|Sullivan
|1,451
|2
|Tioga
|142
|1
|Tompkins
|175
|0
|Ulster
|1,773
|5
|Warren
|263
|0
|Washington
|245
|0
|Wayne
|161
|2
|Westchester
|34,748
|48
|Wyoming
|95
|1
|Yates
|45
|0
