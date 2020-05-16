Gov. Cuomo says horse track racing statewide can open without fans on June 1

(WIVB) – Horse racing tracks statewide will be able to open (without fans) statewide as of June 1, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced during a Saturday morning press conference.

Watkins Glen International Racetrack will also be able to open, without fans, on June 1.

The state will issue guidance on how the tracks can safely open in the upcoming week.

During his press conference, the governor also called on the U.S. Senate to pass the $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill that the House passed Friday night.

The bill includes $500 billion for states and $375 billion for locals, as well as Medicaid funding, increased SNAP assistance, FEMA federal assistance, funding for testing, and the repeal of SALT to help states affected by COVID-19.

“The numbers have been steadily decreasing and we’re now right about where we were when we started, but we want to make sure we don’t go back to the hell that we’ve gone through,” Governor Cuomo said. “We have a smart phased reopening plan that has been reviewed by experts, and half of the state is in the process of reopening.”

Cuomo says NYS is $61 billion in the hole. He says the state budget is relevant to everyone since its funds schools, hospitals and local governments. @news4buffalo — Shannon Smith (@SmithNews4) May 16, 2020

The governor added that the state is now starting to look for economic activities that can be done without without crowds and gatherings.

As of Saturday morning, there are 2,419 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 348,232 confirmed cases in New York State.

Gov. Cuomo said that some of the new coronavirus cases are coming from people who are not working and who are staying at home.

State health officials say they don’t know how or where those people became infected.