Live Now
SpaceX Launch from Cape Canaveral

Gov. Cuomo signs bill giving death benefits to families of frontline COVID-19 workers

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — During his daily COVID-19 briefing on Saturday, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a bill that gives death benefits to the families of frontline workers during the COVID-19 crisis.

As hospitalizations continue to decline throughout the state, and the data shows New York may be getting out of the COVID-19 crisis, Governor Cuomo could not thank the frontline workers enough for the work and sacrifices they have made throughout the pandemic.

The governor said while he was telling everyone to stay home to avoid the possibility of getting infected, the frontline workers stepped up and went to work everyday to help keep people safe.

No information has been released yet on who exactly is eligible for the benefits or how much the benefits are worth.

COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state continue to decline, and the number of new hospitalizations each day is also declining, according to the state’s health department.

However, despite the numbers trending in the right direction, 67 more New Yorkers lost their lives to COVID-19 on Friday. This is the same number of deaths that were reported on Thursday, and Governor Cuomo said it is an all-time low number for the state.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families we lost,” Governor Cuomo said. “And I want to thank the hospital workers, the nurses, the doctors who have saved literally thousands of lives all through this, and I want to thank all of them from the bottom of my heart.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now