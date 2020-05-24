Gov. Cuomo: State campgrounds can reopen on Monday

FILE- In this Jan. 29, 2019 file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a news conference in the Red Room at the state Capitol in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

NASSAU COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — During his daily briefing on Sunday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced, among many things, that state campgrounds and RV parks can reopen on Monday.

According to Cuomo, the number of hospitalizations is down, but new cases are up. But, Cuomo said that this is all part of the decline.

The governor also said that the number of deaths has risen to a total of 109 in 24 hours.

He went on to remind everyone that wearing a mask is mandatory while riding on public transportation systems.

The Mid-Hudson region is now on track to enter Phase One on Tuesday and Long Island is on track to enter Phase One on Wednesday.

Long Island is now getting their transportation system ready for the possible reopening, which was the reason for Cuomo’s reminder on masks.

“If you don’t wear the mask in your personal coming and goings, then you are making a mistake,” said Cuomo.

Cuomo also announced on Sunday that New York professional sports leagues will now be able to begin training camps. He also announced that all vet practices in all regions will open on Tuesday.

New York will lead the way, according to the governor.

“We are writing history in New York,” said Cuomo. “We are writing history in America.”