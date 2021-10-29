Gov. Hochul urges Steuben County to document flood damage to reverse FEMA aid denial

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – During her visit to the Southern Tier on Friday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul called on Steuben County residents to help the State make FEMA reverse its denial of individual aid to flood victims.

On October 13, FEMA denied granting individual aid to Steuben County residents who suffered historic damage from Tropical Storm Fred in mid-August.

In an update on New York’s progress in fighting that decision on October 29, Hochul said the State is appealing and needs the victims’ help.

“This area was hit so hard, and it’s very frustrating to me that we did not achieve the FEMA threshold,” Hochul said. “So what I’m calling on everyone to do, if you have damage, please document it. It’ll help us make our case.

Hochul urged residents to use the NYS Department of Emergency Services website to document the flood damage. By filing with the state, Hochul said it will help New York build its argument to get FEMA to reverse its decision. “so we can get that money out here and help people rebuild their lives after they were so negatively affected by the storms.”

“This area’s very resilient. I’ve been here many times after the storms, but we’re always going to be here to help lend a hand to everyone who needs our assistance.”