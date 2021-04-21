Gov. Wolf visits Bradford County mass vaccination clinic in Sayre

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Governor Tom Wolf visited Guthrie’s mass COVID-19 vaccination site on Wednesday to tour one of the largest vaccination clinics in one of the state’s more rural regions.

“Vaccines are a gamechanger for Pennsylvanians,” Gov. Wolf said. “While we must remain aware that some COVID-related risks exist in our communities, vaccines drastically lower the risks for people who are vaccinated. Getting vaccinated makes it safer for us to go out in public, makes it safer for us to visit with our friends and loved ones again, to nourish the relationships that are important to us and to participate in the activities we love but that might not have been or felt safe over the past year.”

Today I’m at @GuthrieClinic’s COVID vaccination site in Sayre.



Rural vaccine locations like this one are especially important because there are fewer area providers, making it challenging to reach Pennsylvanians with the vaccine. pic.twitter.com/LogYSxXxOG — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) April 21, 2021

The Guthrie clinic on Elmira Street began as the provider’s PPE and supply warehouse, but was transformed into a clinic that’s administered about 34,000 doses of the vaccine, with upwards of 700 appointments a day.

“Using our capabilities to serve as a vaccination center is what our communities should expect from Guthrie as a regional not-for-profit healthcare system,” said Dr. Joseph Scopelliti, president and CEO of The Guthrie Clinic. “Guthrie had the infrastructure in place to quickly step up to this challenge – we had the space already secured for expansion but available now for the mass vaccination site; centralized scheduling for phone requests and the technology through our Epic Electronic Medical Record to permit on-line registration and self-scheduling; and staff with the range of clinical and operational expertise needed to stand up a center within days. We are proud to be able to serve our community and region in this time of great challenge.”

Gov. Wolf says he hopes to get all Pennsylvanians within five miles of a COVID-19 shot, whether it be at a mass vaccination site or at their local doctor or pharmacist’s office.











Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf speaking with Joseph Scopelliti, MD President and CEO The Guthrie Clinic and Dr. J. Michael Scalzone, MD. . Governor Tom Wolf today visited the Guthrie Health vaccine clinic in Sayre, Bradford County today to tour this clinic providing vaccines to a large swath of rural residents and to talk about progress in vaccinating Pennsylvanians now that eligibility is open to all individuals age 16 and older. Sayre, PA – April 21, 2021

Andy Carter, President and CEO, Hospital Association of Pennsylvania speaking with the press. Governor Tom Wolf today visited the Guthrie Health vaccine clinic in Sayre, Bradford County today to tour this clinic providing vaccines to a large swath of rural residents and to talk about progress in vaccinating Pennsylvanians now that eligibility is open to all individuals age 16 and older. Sayre, PA – April 21, 2021

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf touring the regional vaccination clinic with Dr. J. Michael Scalzone, MD. Governor Tom Wolf today visited the Guthrie Health vaccine clinic in Sayre, Bradford County today to tour this clinic providing vaccines to a large swath of rural residents and to talk about progress in vaccinating Pennsylvanians now that eligibility is open to all individuals age 16 and older. Sayre, PA – April 21, 2021

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf touring the regional vaccination clinic with Dr. J. Michael Scalzone, MD. Governor Tom Wolf today visited the Guthrie Health vaccine clinic in Sayre, Bradford County today to tour this clinic providing vaccines to a large swath of rural residents and to talk about progress in vaccinating Pennsylvanians now that eligibility is open to all individuals age 16 and older. Sayre, PA – April 21, 2021

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf speaking with the press. Governor Tom Wolf today visited the Guthrie Health vaccine clinic in Sayre, Bradford County today to tour this clinic providing vaccines to a large swath of rural residents and to talk about progress in vaccinating Pennsylvanians now that eligibility is open to all individuals age 16 and older. Sayre, PA – April 21, 2021

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf touring the regional vaccination clinic. Governor Tom Wolf today visited the Guthrie Health vaccine clinic in Sayre, Bradford County today to tour this clinic providing vaccines to a large swath of rural residents and to talk about progress in vaccinating Pennsylvanians now that eligibility is open to all individuals age 16 and older. Sayre, PA – April 21, 2021

Joseph Scopelliti, MD President and CEO The Guthrie Clinic speaking with the press. Governor Tom Wolf today visited the Guthrie Health vaccine clinic in Sayre, Bradford County today to tour this clinic providing vaccines to a large swath of rural residents and to talk about progress in vaccinating Pennsylvanians now that eligibility is open to all individuals age 16 and older. Sayre, PA – April 21, 2021

Joseph Scopelliti, MD President and CEO The Guthrie Clinic speaking with the press. Governor Tom Wolf today visited the Guthrie Health vaccine clinic in Sayre, Bradford County today to tour this clinic providing vaccines to a large swath of rural residents and to talk about progress in vaccinating Pennsylvanians now that eligibility is open to all individuals age 16 and older. Sayre, PA – April 21, 2021

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf answers speaking with the press. Governor Tom Wolf today visited the Guthrie Health vaccine clinic in Sayre, Bradford County today to tour this clinic providing vaccines to a large swath of rural residents and to talk about progress in vaccinating Pennsylvanians now that eligibility is open to all individuals age 16 and older. Sayre, PA – April 21, 2021

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf answers speaking with Joseph Scopelliti, MD President and CEO The Guthrie Clinic. Governor Tom Wolf today visited the Guthrie Health vaccine clinic in Sayre, Bradford County today to tour this clinic providing vaccines to a large swath of rural residents and to talk about progress in vaccinating Pennsylvanians now that eligibility is open to all individuals age 16 and older. Sayre, PA – April 21, 2021

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf touring the regional vaccination clinic with Dr. J. Michael Scalzone, MD. Governor Tom Wolf today visited the Guthrie Health vaccine clinic in Sayre, Bradford County today to tour this clinic providing vaccines to a large swath of rural residents and to talk about progress in vaccinating Pennsylvanians now that eligibility is open to all individuals age 16 and older. Sayre, PA – April 21, 2021

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf speaking with the press. Governor Tom Wolf today visited the Guthrie Health vaccine clinic in Sayre, Bradford County today to tour this clinic providing vaccines to a large swath of rural residents and to talk about progress in vaccinating Pennsylvanians now that eligibility is open to all individuals age 16 and older. Sayre, PA – April 21, 2021

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf touring the regional vaccination clinic with Dr. J. Michael Scalzone, MD. Governor Tom Wolf today visited the Guthrie Health vaccine clinic in Sayre, Bradford County today to tour this clinic providing vaccines to a large swath of rural residents and to talk about progress in vaccinating Pennsylvanians now that eligibility is open to all individuals age 16 and older. Sayre, PA – April 21, 2021

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf speaking with the press. Governor Tom Wolf today visited the Guthrie Health vaccine clinic in Sayre, Bradford County today to tour this clinic providing vaccines to a large swath of rural residents and to talk about progress in vaccinating Pennsylvanians now that eligibility is open to all individuals age 16 and older. Sayre, PA – April 21, 2021

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf speaking with the press. Governor Tom Wolf today visited the Guthrie Health vaccine clinic in Sayre, Bradford County today to tour this clinic providing vaccines to a large swath of rural residents and to talk about progress in vaccinating Pennsylvanians now that eligibility is open to all individuals age 16 and older. Sayre, PA – April 21, 2021

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf speaking with the press. Governor Tom Wolf today visited the Guthrie Health vaccine clinic in Sayre, Bradford County today to tour this clinic providing vaccines to a large swath of rural residents and to talk about progress in vaccinating Pennsylvanians now that eligibility is open to all individuals age 16 and older. Sayre, PA – April 21, 2021

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf touring the regional vaccination clinic. Governor Tom Wolf today visited the Guthrie Health vaccine clinic in Sayre, Bradford County today to tour this clinic providing vaccines to a large swath of rural residents and to talk about progress in vaccinating Pennsylvanians now that eligibility is open to all individuals age 16 and older. Sayre, PA – April 21, 2021

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf speaking with the press. Governor Tom Wolf today visited the Guthrie Health vaccine clinic in Sayre, Bradford County today to tour this clinic providing vaccines to a large swath of rural residents and to talk about progress in vaccinating Pennsylvanians now that eligibility is open to all individuals age 16 and older. Sayre, PA – April 21, 2021

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf speaking with the press. Governor Tom Wolf today visited the Guthrie Health vaccine clinic in Sayre, Bradford County today to tour this clinic providing vaccines to a large swath of rural residents and to talk about progress in vaccinating Pennsylvanians now that eligibility is open to all individuals age 16 and older. Sayre, PA – April 21, 2021

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Joseph Scopelliti, MD President and CEO The Guthrie Clinic stop by the selfie station. Governor Tom Wolf today visited the Guthrie Health vaccine clinic in Sayre, Bradford County today to tour this clinic providing vaccines to a large swath of rural residents and to talk about progress in vaccinating Pennsylvanians now that eligibility is open to all individuals age 16 and older. Sayre, PA – April 21, 2021

“Thank you to the Pennsylvanians who are stepping up to get vaccinated,” Wolf said. “I encourage all Pennsylvanians who have not yet made an appointment to talk to your doctor about your own health and then contact a vaccine provider to make an appointment. It will protect you, your family, and your community.

The Governor says about 40 percent of eligible Pennsylvanians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and about 26 percent have been fully vaccinated.

Gov. Wolf says more than 40% of PA adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and says PA “is doing very well” pic.twitter.com/oi4gqMW4fx — WETM-TV (@WETM18News) April 21, 2021

When asked if there’s a percentage of residents he’s aiming to have vaccinated before reopening businesses at 100 percent, the Governor says he hopes to get to 70 percent vaccination, but that there is no specific number he’s hoping to hit for reopening.

“Once you’re vaccinated, you can breathe a little bit easier and every time a Pennsylvanian gets another dose of vaccine, we all get a little safer and a little bit closer to normal life.”

More information on The Guthrie Clinic vaccinations can be found here.