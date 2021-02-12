Governor announces 39 firefighters begin training at State Academy of Fire Science

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that 39 firefighters from 16 fire departments across the state will begin their training at the State Academy of Fire Science in Montour Falls. The rigorous 11-week training will begin tomorrow and is their next step in becoming full-time firefighters.

After completing the program, the newly minted career firefighters will return to their respective fire departments. Safety measures are in place due to the ongoing pandemic to protect the health and safety of the firefighters. This class will graduate on May 10th.

“In every emergency where duty calls, our firefighters selflessly risk their lives to keep us safe, and I congratulate these 39 individuals who plan to devote themselves to this critical public service,” Governor Cuomo said. “Upon graduating from the Academy of Fire Science, firefighters are equipped with the most up-to-date skills and knowledge to perform their job – something we’ve all learned to appreciate in the unprecedented times we live in.”

New York State Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Patrick A. Murphy said, “We continue to see strong demand from fire chiefs across the state to send their recruits to the Academy to complete the state’s Recruit Firefighter Training Program. We look forward to hosting this class of firefighters, which represents the first of four Recruit Firefighter classes at the Academy in 2021. Upon successfully completing the training program, these firefighters will be well-prepared to meet the challenges they will face during their career.”

The Office of Fire Prevention and Control’s Recruit Firefighter Training Program provides basic training for both volunteer and recently hired career firefighters. During the 11-week program, recruits participate in more than 500 hours of training in both classroom and practical settings. Classes focus on areas such as emergency vehicle and pump operations, flammable gas firefighting, basic rescue technician skills, and foundational firefighting training and operations. Recruits also participate in daily physical fitness training in preparation for the Candidate Physical Ability Test. Upon completion, graduates will have received national certification from the National Board of Fire Service Professional Qualifications in Firefighter I, Firefighter II, and Hazardous Materials Operations.