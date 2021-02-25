Governor Cuomo gives Thursday coronavirus update

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

February 15, 2021- Albany, NY- Governor Andrew Cuomo holds a press briefing (Darren McGee- Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

COVID-19 Dashboards

Worldwide Dashboard

Chemung County Dashboard

Steuben County Dashboard

Pennsylvania Dashboard

Schuyler County COVID Page

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the latest COVID-19 figures on Thursday. The Governor said both positivity and hospitalization rates have decreased due to the state’s vaccination efforts and the “disciplined behavior” of New Yorkers.

The seven day average positivity rate of 3.34% is the lowest the state has seen since November 27.

A total of 5,703 people have been hospitalized statewide. Of those requiring hospital treatment, 1,124 patients require treatment in the intensive care unit and 774 are currently intubated.

The Governor also announced 89 people died from coronavirus in New York State on Wednesday.

“We’re continuing to see promising decreases in the positivity and hospitalization rates, and these numbers show that our vaccination efforts and the disciplined behavior of New Yorkers are working to beat back this virus.

Now that our numbers are back on track, we are able to begin reopening more businesses and sectors of our economy – like arts, entertainment and weddings – while continuing to monitor the infection rate to make sure we don’t lose any of the progress we’ve already made. This is all good news – but now is not the time for New Yorkers to get complacent. I encourage everyone to continue doing the things we know are effective in fighting this virus – wash your hands, wear a mask and practice social distancing.”

Governor Andrew Cuomo

Over 2.5 million New Yorkers, 12.8% of the state’s population, have now received their first vaccine dose and 7% are fully vaccinated after receiving both doses.

The delayed week 10 allocation has finished arriving and the week 11 shipment is currently being delivered to providers.

Currently, around 10-million people state-wide are eligible to receive the vaccine, a screening tool is available for those unsure of their eligibility.

Thursday’s state-wide coronavirus data is as follows:

  • Test Results Reported – 278,942
  • Total Positive – 8,746
  • Percent Positive – 3.14%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.34%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 5,703 (-173)
  • Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -731
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 675
  • Hospital Counties – 55
  • Number ICU – 1,124 (-30)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 774 (-26)
  • Total Discharges – 144,322 (+663)
  • Deaths – 89
  • Total Deaths – 38,227

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
Capital Region1620.01%35%
Central New York750.01%33%
Finger Lakes2240.02%41%
Long Island9600.03%34%
Mid-Hudson6000.03%44%
Mohawk Valley940.02%37%
New York City3,1900.04%31%
North Country670.02%57%
Southern Tier1270.02%47%
Western New York2040.01%38%
Statewide5,7030.03%36%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
Capital Region24620423%
Central New York26217134%
Finger Lakes39726237%
Long Island86368022%
Mid-Hudson67938542%
Mohawk Valley1278731%
New York City2,6072,02322%
North Country614045%
Southern Tier1267044%
Western New York54531439%
Statewide5,9134,23628%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONMONDAYTUESDAYWEDNESDAY
Capital Region1.99%2.02%1.95%
Central New York1.20%1.08%1.05%
Finger Lakes2.28%2.22%2.11%
Long Island4.30%4.10%4.17%
Mid-Hudson4.23%4.18%4.21%
Mohawk Valley1.96%1.92%1.95%
New York City4.49%4.35%4.37%
North Country3.84%3.39%3.18%
Southern Tier0.69%0.71%0.74%
Western New York2.44%2.31%2.03%
Statewide3.46%3.36%3.34%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHMONDAYTUESDAYWEDNESDAY
Bronx5.78%5.62%5.96%
Brooklyn4.37%4.72%4.77%
Manhattan2.74%2.80%2.92%
Queens4.93%4.85%4.99%
Staten Island4.43%4.62%4.74%

Of the 1,606,520 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany20,62094
Allegany2,86913
Broome14,521109
Cattaraugus4,35127
Cayuga5,33321
Chautauqua7,25744
Chemung6,40811
Chenango2,3977
Clinton3,50739
Columbia3,36013
Cortland3,11210
Delaware1,4789
Dutchess21,968106
Erie64,414348
Essex1,32811
Franklin2,00812
Fulton3,27227
Genesee4,37237
Greene2,60911
Hamilton2792
Herkimer4,5343
Jefferson4,72443
Lewis2,04620
Livingston3,4846
Madison3,80614
Monroe52,122209
Montgomery3,13716
Nassau145,985695
Niagara15,15656
NYC698,7514,313
Oneida19,58364
Onondaga32,15197
Ontario5,73132
Orange36,334232
Orleans2,43311
Oswego5,95621
Otsego2,30740
Putnam8,24440
Rensselaer8,90242
Rockland38,138190
Saratoga11,79673
Schenectady10,74055
Schoharie1,1837
Schuyler8575
Seneca1,57410
St. Lawrence5,38347
Steuben5,46311
Suffolk160,292721
Sullivan4,68927
Tioga2,7798
Tompkins3,42713
Ulster9,89844
Warren2,80712
Washington2,29516
Wayne4,42516
Westchester106,129579
Wyoming2,7857
Yates1,0110

Yesterday, 89 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 38,227. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Bronx9
Broome2
Cayuga1
Dutchess2
Erie8
Fulton1
Greene1
Kings12
Manhattan8
Monroe3
Nassau5
Niagara4
Onondaga1
Orange1
Queens16
Rensselaer1
Rockland3
St. Lawrence1
Suffolk5
Ulster1
Westchester3
Wyoming1

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now