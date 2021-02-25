Governor Cuomo gives Thursday coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the latest COVID-19 figures on Thursday. The Governor said both positivity and hospitalization rates have decreased due to the state’s vaccination efforts and the “disciplined behavior” of New Yorkers.

The seven day average positivity rate of 3.34% is the lowest the state has seen since November 27.

A total of 5,703 people have been hospitalized statewide. Of those requiring hospital treatment, 1,124 patients require treatment in the intensive care unit and 774 are currently intubated.

The Governor also announced 89 people died from coronavirus in New York State on Wednesday.

“We’re continuing to see promising decreases in the positivity and hospitalization rates, and these numbers show that our vaccination efforts and the disciplined behavior of New Yorkers are working to beat back this virus. Now that our numbers are back on track, we are able to begin reopening more businesses and sectors of our economy – like arts, entertainment and weddings – while continuing to monitor the infection rate to make sure we don’t lose any of the progress we’ve already made. This is all good news – but now is not the time for New Yorkers to get complacent. I encourage everyone to continue doing the things we know are effective in fighting this virus – wash your hands, wear a mask and practice social distancing.” Governor Andrew Cuomo

Over 2.5 million New Yorkers, 12.8% of the state’s population, have now received their first vaccine dose and 7% are fully vaccinated after receiving both doses.

The delayed week 10 allocation has finished arriving and the week 11 shipment is currently being delivered to providers.

Currently, around 10-million people state-wide are eligible to receive the vaccine, a screening tool is available for those unsure of their eligibility.

Thursday’s state-wide coronavirus data is as follows:

Test Results Reported – 278,942

– 278,942 Total Positive – 8,746

– 8,746 Percent Positive – 3.14%

– 3.14% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.34%

– 3.34% Patient Hospitalization – 5,703 (-173)

– 5,703 (-173) Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -731

– -731 Patients Newly Admitted – 675

– 675 Hospital Counties – 55

– 55 Number ICU – 1,124 (-30)

– 1,124 (-30) Number ICU with Intubation – 774 (-26)

– 774 (-26) Total Discharges – 144,322 (+663)

– 144,322 (+663) Deaths – 89

– 89 Total Deaths – 38,227

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 162 0.01% 35% Central New York 75 0.01% 33% Finger Lakes 224 0.02% 41% Long Island 960 0.03% 34% Mid-Hudson 600 0.03% 44% Mohawk Valley 94 0.02% 37% New York City 3,190 0.04% 31% North Country 67 0.02% 57% Southern Tier 127 0.02% 47% Western New York 204 0.01% 38% Statewide 5,703 0.03% 36%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 246 204 23% Central New York 262 171 34% Finger Lakes 397 262 37% Long Island 863 680 22% Mid-Hudson 679 385 42% Mohawk Valley 127 87 31% New York City 2,607 2,023 22% North Country 61 40 45% Southern Tier 126 70 44% Western New York 545 314 39% Statewide 5,913 4,236 28%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY Capital Region 1.99% 2.02% 1.95% Central New York 1.20% 1.08% 1.05% Finger Lakes 2.28% 2.22% 2.11% Long Island 4.30% 4.10% 4.17% Mid-Hudson 4.23% 4.18% 4.21% Mohawk Valley 1.96% 1.92% 1.95% New York City 4.49% 4.35% 4.37% North Country 3.84% 3.39% 3.18% Southern Tier 0.69% 0.71% 0.74% Western New York 2.44% 2.31% 2.03% Statewide 3.46% 3.36% 3.34%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY Bronx 5.78% 5.62% 5.96% Brooklyn 4.37% 4.72% 4.77% Manhattan 2.74% 2.80% 2.92% Queens 4.93% 4.85% 4.99% Staten Island 4.43% 4.62% 4.74%

Of the 1,606,520 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 20,620 94 Allegany 2,869 13 Broome 14,521 109 Cattaraugus 4,351 27 Cayuga 5,333 21 Chautauqua 7,257 44 Chemung 6,408 11 Chenango 2,397 7 Clinton 3,507 39 Columbia 3,360 13 Cortland 3,112 10 Delaware 1,478 9 Dutchess 21,968 106 Erie 64,414 348 Essex 1,328 11 Franklin 2,008 12 Fulton 3,272 27 Genesee 4,372 37 Greene 2,609 11 Hamilton 279 2 Herkimer 4,534 3 Jefferson 4,724 43 Lewis 2,046 20 Livingston 3,484 6 Madison 3,806 14 Monroe 52,122 209 Montgomery 3,137 16 Nassau 145,985 695 Niagara 15,156 56 NYC 698,751 4,313 Oneida 19,583 64 Onondaga 32,151 97 Ontario 5,731 32 Orange 36,334 232 Orleans 2,433 11 Oswego 5,956 21 Otsego 2,307 40 Putnam 8,244 40 Rensselaer 8,902 42 Rockland 38,138 190 Saratoga 11,796 73 Schenectady 10,740 55 Schoharie 1,183 7 Schuyler 857 5 Seneca 1,574 10 St. Lawrence 5,383 47 Steuben 5,463 11 Suffolk 160,292 721 Sullivan 4,689 27 Tioga 2,779 8 Tompkins 3,427 13 Ulster 9,898 44 Warren 2,807 12 Washington 2,295 16 Wayne 4,425 16 Westchester 106,129 579 Wyoming 2,785 7 Yates 1,011 0

Yesterday, 89 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 38,227. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: