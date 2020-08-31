Governor Cuomo plans to provide update on state approved casinos later this week

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR/WETM) — Governor Cuomo said he plans to provide an update regarding state-approved casinos, like Tioga Downs, later this week.

Governor Cuomo said on Sunday during his news call that he plans to have an update regarding state-approved casinos later this week. Cuomo also said he thinks the news regarding casinos will be positive.

With gyms being allowed to open last week, state approved casinos are some of the last businesses still left completely in the dark.

Casinos operated by Native American nations do not have to obey state laws, and most of those casinos, like Turning Stone, have been reopen for months with COVID-19 regulations in place.

Employees at Tioga Downs and other state approved casinos and racinos were rallying outside the shuttered casinos earlier this week, calling upon the governor to allow them to go back to work.