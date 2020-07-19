Governor Cuomo provides Sunday coronavirus update for NYS

FILE – In this March 24, 2020 file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference in New York. The despair wrought on nursing homes by the coronavirus was laid bare Friday, April 17, in a state report identifying numerous New York facilities where multiple patients died over the past few weeks.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Cuomo Sunday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

We’re continuing to progress forward through the COVID-19 pandemic in the face of a continued explosion of cases throughout the United States, and that’s reflected in today’s hospitalizations—the lowest number since March 18—and rate of positive cases,” Governor Cuomo said. “During these confining and frustrating times, I know it’s tempting to be tired of the many rules and guidelines the state has issued, but I reiterate that this pandemic is far from over, and the incredible compliance and fortitude of New Yorkers are key parts of our ability to fight COVID-19. Socially distance, wear a mask, wash your hands and stay New York Smart.”

Sunday’s data is summarized below:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 722 (-21)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 79 (+14)
  • Hospital Counties – 30
  • Number ICU – 160 (-12)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 96 (-4)
  • Total Discharges – 72,161 (+97)
  • Deaths – 13
  • Total Deaths – 25,048

Of the 46,204 tests conducted in New York State Saturday, 502, or 1.08 percent, were reported positive. Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Capital Region1.1%0.7%0.8%
Central New York0.6%0.9%1.1%
Finger Lakes0.9%0.9%0.8%
Long Island0.9%1.0%0.9%
Mid-Hudson0.8%0.9%0.6%
Mohawk Valley1.8%1.4%1.5%
New York City1.0%1.3%1.3%
North Country0.3%0.4%0.4%
Southern Tier0.7%0.7%1.2%
Western New York1.2%1.3%1.0%

The Governor also confirmed 502 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 406,807 confirmed cases reported in New York State. Of the 406,807 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany2,3183
Allegany710
Broome8836
Cattaraugus1450
Cayuga1290
Chautauqua1940
Chemung1541
Chenango1820
Clinton1132
Columbia4921
Cortland691
Delaware930
Dutchess4,3763
Erie8,03519
Essex510
Franklin400
Fulton2671
Genesee2571
Greene2721
Hamilton60
Herkimer2062
Jefferson1051
Lewis331
Livingston1581
Madison3831
Monroe4,40118
Montgomery1430
Nassau42,62228
Niagara1,3827
NYC221,419298
Oneida1,9403
Onondaga3,27816
Ontario3240
Orange10,93110
Orleans2880
Oswego2290
Otsego984
Putnam1,3911
Rensselaer6511
Rockland13,7939
Saratoga6372
Schenectady9155
Schoharie620
Schuyler160
Seneca802
St. Lawrence2420
Steuben2811
Suffolk42,46626
Sullivan1,4730
Tioga1701
Tompkins2089
Ulster1,9011
Warren2871
Washington2500
Wayne2272
Westchester35,51512
Wyoming1040
Yates510

Saturday, there were 13 deaths reported due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,048. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Bronx1
Kings1
Manhattan1
Monroe1
Nassau1
Queens2
Rensselaer1
Suffolk1
Sullivan1
Westchester3

