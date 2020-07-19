Governor Cuomo provides Sunday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Cuomo Sunday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
We’re continuing to progress forward through the COVID-19 pandemic in the face of a continued explosion of cases throughout the United States, and that’s reflected in today’s hospitalizations—the lowest number since March 18—and rate of positive cases,” Governor Cuomo said. “During these confining and frustrating times, I know it’s tempting to be tired of the many rules and guidelines the state has issued, but I reiterate that this pandemic is far from over, and the incredible compliance and fortitude of New Yorkers are key parts of our ability to fight COVID-19. Socially distance, wear a mask, wash your hands and stay New York Smart.”
Sunday’s data is summarized below:
- Patient Hospitalization – 722 (-21)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 79 (+14)
- Hospital Counties – 30
- Number ICU – 160 (-12)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 96 (-4)
- Total Discharges – 72,161 (+97)
- Deaths – 13
- Total Deaths – 25,048
Of the 46,204 tests conducted in New York State Saturday, 502, or 1.08 percent, were reported positive. Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Capital Region
|1.1%
|0.7%
|0.8%
|Central New York
|0.6%
|0.9%
|1.1%
|Finger Lakes
|0.9%
|0.9%
|0.8%
|Long Island
|0.9%
|1.0%
|0.9%
|Mid-Hudson
|0.8%
|0.9%
|0.6%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.8%
|1.4%
|1.5%
|New York City
|1.0%
|1.3%
|1.3%
|North Country
|0.3%
|0.4%
|0.4%
|Southern Tier
|0.7%
|0.7%
|1.2%
|Western New York
|1.2%
|1.3%
|1.0%
The Governor also confirmed 502 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 406,807 confirmed cases reported in New York State. Of the 406,807 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|2,318
|3
|Allegany
|71
|0
|Broome
|883
|6
|Cattaraugus
|145
|0
|Cayuga
|129
|0
|Chautauqua
|194
|0
|Chemung
|154
|1
|Chenango
|182
|0
|Clinton
|113
|2
|Columbia
|492
|1
|Cortland
|69
|1
|Delaware
|93
|0
|Dutchess
|4,376
|3
|Erie
|8,035
|19
|Essex
|51
|0
|Franklin
|40
|0
|Fulton
|267
|1
|Genesee
|257
|1
|Greene
|272
|1
|Hamilton
|6
|0
|Herkimer
|206
|2
|Jefferson
|105
|1
|Lewis
|33
|1
|Livingston
|158
|1
|Madison
|383
|1
|Monroe
|4,401
|18
|Montgomery
|143
|0
|Nassau
|42,622
|28
|Niagara
|1,382
|7
|NYC
|221,419
|298
|Oneida
|1,940
|3
|Onondaga
|3,278
|16
|Ontario
|324
|0
|Orange
|10,931
|10
|Orleans
|288
|0
|Oswego
|229
|0
|Otsego
|98
|4
|Putnam
|1,391
|1
|Rensselaer
|651
|1
|Rockland
|13,793
|9
|Saratoga
|637
|2
|Schenectady
|915
|5
|Schoharie
|62
|0
|Schuyler
|16
|0
|Seneca
|80
|2
|St. Lawrence
|242
|0
|Steuben
|281
|1
|Suffolk
|42,466
|26
|Sullivan
|1,473
|0
|Tioga
|170
|1
|Tompkins
|208
|9
|Ulster
|1,901
|1
|Warren
|287
|1
|Washington
|250
|0
|Wayne
|227
|2
|Westchester
|35,515
|12
|Wyoming
|104
|0
|Yates
|51
|0
Saturday, there were 13 deaths reported due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,048. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|1
|Kings
|1
|Manhattan
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Nassau
|1
|Queens
|2
|Rensselaer
|1
|Suffolk
|1
|Sullivan
|1
|Westchester
|3