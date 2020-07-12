Governor Cuomo provides Sunday coronavirus update

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 6: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a COVID-19 briefing on July 6, 2020 in New York City. On the 128th day since the first confirmed case in New York and on the first day of phase 3 of the reopening, Gov. Cuomo asked New Yorkers to continue to be smart while citing the rise of infections in other states. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Cuomo Sunday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

New York State continues to move forward combatting COVID-19 with its phased, data-driven reopening in the face of alarming increases in cases throughout the country and in the nationwide death rate,” Governor Cuomo said. “What’s happening elsewhere in the United States is very concerning to us here at home, and our ability to avoid the same fate rests on New Yorkers’ willingness to wear masks, socially distance and wash their hands, and local governments’ willingness to enforce state guidelines. Today’s numbers remain low and stable, but it is up to us to keep it that way. Being New York Tough isn’t easy, but New Yorkers have shown the nation that we can effectively fight the virus when we all come together, and I urge them not to give up any ground now.”

New York State is reportedly closely monitoring an uptick in COVID-19 cases in Rensselaer County, a number of which are being investigated as being linked to several people who tested positive for COVID-19 after traveling back to New York from Georgia. They are reportedly in isolation and the New York State Department of Health and Rensselaer County Health Department are conducting contact tracing.

Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 801 (+2)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 75 (+0)
  • Hospital Counties – 28
  • Number ICU – 174 (-3)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 102 (+2)
  • Total Discharges – 71,565 (+88)
  • Deaths – 5
  • Total Deaths – 24,979

Of the 62,418 tests conducted in New York State Saturday, 677, or 1.08 percent, were reported positive. Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Capital Region0.7%1.2%2.0%
Central New York1.9%1.7%1.1%
Finger Lakes1.7%1.0%0.8%
Long Island1.0%1.0%0.9%
Mid-Hudson0.9%0.8%0.9%
Mohawk Valley1.2%0.9%0.8%
New York City1.1%1.0%1.3%
North Country0.1%0.3%0.4%
Southern Tier1.3%1.5%0.6%
Western New York1.0%1.9%1.0%

The Governor also confirmed 677 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 401,706 confirmed cases reported in New York State. Of the 401,706 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany2,21911
Allegany660
Broome82013
Cattaraugus1380
Cayuga1260
Chautauqua1700
Chemung1480
Chenango1660
Clinton1091
Columbia4861
Cortland580
Delaware921
Dutchess4,2767
Erie7,74231
Essex510
Franklin361
Fulton2650
Genesee2503
Greene2661
Hamilton60
Herkimer1924
Jefferson972
Lewis310
Livingston1472
Madison3740
Monroe4,17724
Montgomery1322
Nassau42,30740
Niagara1,3406
NYC219,051341
Oneida1,8235
Onondaga3,12424
Ontario3004
Orange10,8355
Orleans2870
Oswego2201
Otsego891
Putnam1,3610
Rensselaer61623
Rockland13,71616
Saratoga6027
Schenectady8648
Schoharie620
Schuyler150
Seneca740
St. Lawrence2300
Steuben2740
Suffolk42,02841
Sullivan1,4651
Tioga1611
Tompkins1863
Ulster1,8594
Warren2773
Washington2490
Wayne2052
Westchester35,29737
Wyoming1010
Yates480

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now