Governor Cuomo signs COVID-19 emergency eviction and foreclosure prevention act

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New legislation has been signed to help prevent resident evictions during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo signed the COVID-19 Emergency Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Act of 2020 on Monday. The new legislation will aim to prevent residential evictions, foreclosure proceedings, credit discrimination and negative credit reporting related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, the Act extends the Senior Citizen’s Homeowner Exemption and Disabled Homeowner Exemption from 2020 to 2021.

According to the Governor’s Office, legislation S.9114/A.11181 helps tenants facing evictions and mortgagors facing foreclosure proceedings due to the ongoing pandemic in several areas. These include the following.

Residential Evictions Places moratorium on residential evictions until May 1, 2021 for tenants who have endured COVID-19 related hardships. These tenants are required to submit a hardship declarations, or document explaining the hardship

Residential Foreclosure Proceedings Places a moratorium on residential foreclosure proceedings through May 1, 2021. New York State homeowners and small landlords who own 10 or fewer properties can file a hardship declaration with their mortgage lender

Tax Lien Sales Prevents local governments from engaging in tax lien sale or tax foreclosure until May 1, 2021. Payments due to localities remain due

Credit Discrimination and Negative Credit Reporting Prohibition of discrimination from lending institutions against a property owner seeking credit because the property owner has been granted a stay of mortgage foreclosure proceedings, tax foreclosure proceedings or tax lien sales

Senior Citizen’s Homeowner Exemption and Disabled Homeowner Exemption Local governments are required to carry over SCHE and DHC exemptions from the 2020 assessments are required to roll to the 2021 assessment roll at the same levels. Additionally, local governments are required to provide renewal applications for eligible candidates. They can also set procedures by which assessors can require renewal applications



Governor Cuomo commented on the new legislation.

“When the COVID-19 pandemic began, we asked New Yorkers to protect each other by staying at home. As we fight our way through the marathon this pandemic has become, we need to make sure New Yorkers still have homes to provide that protection,” stated Governor Cuomo. “This law adds to previous executive orders by protecting the needy and vulnerable who, through no fault of their own, face eviction during an incredibly difficult period for New York. The more support we provide for tenants, mortgagors and seniors, the easier it will be for them to get back on their feet when the pandemic ends.”

New York State’s moratorium on residential and commercial evictions was first announced on March 20, 2020 in light of the ongoing public health emergency. The Tenant Safe Harbor Act was also signed on June 30, 2020 and currently is set to continue through January 1, 2021.

The COVID-19 Emergency Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Act of 2020 was officially signed into law on December 28, 2020.