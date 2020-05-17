Governor Cuomo takes COVID-19 test during briefing, urges New Yorkers to get tested

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In an attempt to encourage people to get tested for COVID-19 in New York State, Governor Andrew Cuomo got tested for COVID-19 during his press conference on Sunday.

It took under 15 seconds for Governor Cuomo to get tested, and he said there is no pain or discomfort associated with the test.

During the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak, testing was a critical piece in controlling the virus. Now the state is beginning the reopening process, and Governor Cuomo says testing will be important to monitor the spread of the virus.

Governor Cuomo said the state continues to increase its testing capacity, and now about 40,000 COVID-19 tests are being performed throughout the state each day.

There are over 700 testing sites available in New York State, and Governor Cuomo says there are more testing sites and COVID-19 tests available than people are using, and New Yorkers have to get tested.

Below are the guidelines for who is eligible to get tested:

Anyone who thinks they have a covid symptom

Anyone who has had contact with someone they know who is positive for COVID-19

Anyone who is subject to precautionary or mandatory quarantine

Any healthcare worker or first responder

Any essential worker who interacts with the public

Anyone who would return to work in Phase One

Governor Cuomo also announced on Sunday the state is launching a website to help people find a testing site near them. According to the governor, you can also search “COVID-19 testing near me” in Google, and the results should give you testing sites located near you.

COVID-19 by the numbers:

In New York State the number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continues to decline. Although still tragic, for the first time since March 20, fewer than 400 people were admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 on Saturday.

The number of deaths per day from COVID-19 continues on its downward trend in New York State. On the 139 deaths reported in New York State on Saturday, Governor Cuomo said, “At a different time in place, if I had that news to deliver that would be incredibly shocking to people. Only in this environment is it not shocking, and relative to where we were it’s good news.”

Before he exited the briefing on Sunday, Governor Cuomo told the press he will see them on Monday for another briefing unless the COVID-19 test he took on Sunday comes back positive.

