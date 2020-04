SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo will be in Syracuse today, where he’ll give his daily coronavirus briefing from SUNY Upstate Medical University at 12:15 p.m.

Cuomo’s appearance comes hours after a group of nurses and other healthcare workers left the hospital to work at a hospital in the New York City area.

We will carry that live on LocalSYR.com and on NewsChannel 9.