Governor requires malls, advises businesses to install specific air filter

NEW YORK (WSYR/WETM) — Governor Andrew Cuomo will require malls, such as the Arnot Mall, to install a specific-grade filter on their air conditioning units before he considers when to reopen them.

Additionally, the governor advises all businesses and offices, either already reopen or waiting to reopen, to consider a similar filter.

According to information shared by Governor Cuomo at his briefing Monday, he claims the COVID-19 virus particle is 0.125 micron in diameter.

His requirement calls for a HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) filter designed to catch particles 0.01 micron and bigger.

Cuomo said, “They have different filters that filter out different sized particles. And they have filters that can actually filter out and catch the COVID virus. For large mall reopenings, which we haven’t done yet, we’re going to make this mandatory. I would recommend, the state recommends, for all businesses and offices – they explore the potential for their air conditioning/air filtration system, adding a filter that can filter out the COVID virus.”

18 News reached out to the Arnot Mall regarding the Governor’s actions and received the following statement.