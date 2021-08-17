Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee announces free child seat inspections and assistance in Steuben County

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) today reminded parents and caregivers in Steuben County that free car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians are available Thursday, August 19, in Bath.

When- Thursday, Aug. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where- Steuben County Fair, East Washington Street (Near the main gate), Bath

This event is part of a yearlong safety initiative in which state and local law enforcement agencies and various community safety partners offer free child seat inspections.

Trained technicians use the “Learn, Practice, and Explain” model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose and properly install the appropriate seat for their child’s age and size and their vehicle, so it can be used correctly every time.

Those who cannot attend this free car seat check event can make an appointment with a local fitting station. Find more information on upcoming car seat check events near you.

For contact information regarding the event, contact Sergeant Matt Sorge at, (607) 622-3911 or email at MSorge@SteubenCountyNY.gov.