ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Nine officers from Southern Tier Sheriff’s Offices recently graduated to become peace officers, with a ceremony held in Chemung County.

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office held a graduation ceremony in the Hazlett Building on February 14, 2023 in honor of the nine graduates. The Sheriff’s Office said the graduates completed the New York State DCJS Basic Course for Correction Officers.

According to the announcement, five of the new officers are from the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office (Jared Ferriter, Erik Nicholson, Emilee Stephani, Jeffrey VanNess, Robert Weiskopf); two are from the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office (Christopher Berry, Jesse Schubmehl); and two are from the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office (Kenneth Bellinger, Christian Turpo).

Training for the officers was held from January 9 through February 10, 2023. The four-week course covered ethics, legal issues, search and seizure, sexual harassment, sexual misconduct, CPR/AED, written communications, inmate manipulation, courtroom testimony, and investigations and defense tactics, the Sheriff’s Office said.