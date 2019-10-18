Grand jury indicts man after multiple alleged attacks on a woman

Breaking News
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Levon Loyd was indicted on seven counts by the Chemung County Grand Jury after allegedly attacking a woman multiple times.

Loyd is facing four charges of criminal contempt in the first degree, two counts of assault in the third degree, and one count of robbery in the third degree.

According to court documents, Loyd violated an order of protection issued on May 23 on behalf of a woman after he “slapped, punched, and kicked” her on Aug. 30

Loyd allegedly attacked the same woman again on Sept. 16 with court documents alleging he “dragged, choked, punched, and kicked” her, and robbed her that same day.

