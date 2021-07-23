Grand jury indicts man for strangling a woman in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Malcolm Thomas was indicted by a Chemung County Grand Jury after allegedly strangling and strangling a woman in the City of Elmira.

According to the indictment, Thomas pushed a woman down and “repeatedly struck her with closed fists in the face, kicked her multiple times in the stomach, slammed her head against the wall, stove, and washer.” He’s also accused of strangling her to the point where she lost consciousness.

Thomas was indicted on one count of strangulation in the second degree and assault in the third degree in connection to the July 10 incident.