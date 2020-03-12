Greater Valley Regional Job Fair has been postponed

WAVERLY, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- Waverly High School announced that the Greater Valley Regional Job Fair originally scheduled for Tuesday, March 17 has been postponed to Wednesday, May 20.

This is being done out of an abundance of caution on the recommendation of various agencies.

“The safety and health of our faculty, staff, students, and their families are our highest priority,” said Ryan Alo Assistant Principal for Career and Technical Education. “We are excited to maintain our partnerships and simply reschedule for a different day, after the threat of the COVID-19 virus is mitigated.”

All other details remain the same. The registration for High School Seniors will re-open for other districts, and the fair will host local graduating seniors from 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

The General Public will be admitted from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., with no pre-registration required. Businesses that previously registered for the fair do NOT need to register again. Their registrations will be maintained.

Contact Ryan Alo via email to ralo@gstboces.org if you will be unable to attend on that date, as they have a waiting list that will be pulled from to fill any empty tables.