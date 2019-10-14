Grill 125 show off new seasonal menu and talk upcoming tasting party

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Radisson Hotel Corning’s, Grill 125 Chef David joined 18 News Today to talk about a couple of upcoming events as well as some of the new seasonally inspired menu items.

As deer hunting season is soon upon us, Chef David preparing a Wild Game Chili featuring venison and elk meat.

And, to stay within the Fall themed meals he also brought in a Honey Brined Pork Chop with Apple- Cranberry Chutney.

These two items will be on display this Thursday, October 17th from 6pm-9pm at the Radisson Hotel Corning’s big public tasting party which is just $16 a person.

Chef David also teased an upcoming series that he and Chef Fred will be collaborating together to cook up delicious and easy seasonal recipes that you the viewer can make at home.