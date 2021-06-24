Grist Iron Brewing Company hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic

BURDETT, N.Y. (WETM) – Schuyler County Public Health and Grist Iron Brewing Company are partnering to hold a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

The one-time Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM along with a free pint from Grist Iron.

“We can’t thank Grist Iron enough for partnering with us for this clinic”, shared Schuyler County Public Health Director Annmarie Flanagan DNP, FNP-C. “Not only do these vaccines help keep you from getting or spreading COVID-19, you can also enjoy an afternoon overlooking Seneca Lake while protecting yourself and our community.”

“As we continue to seek new venues to provide eligible individuals this life-saving vaccine, we are grateful for the tremendous support from our business community,” said Schuyler County Administrator Tim O’Hearn. “The collaboration between Public Health and Grist Iron Brewing will hopefully motivate eligible individuals to get vaccinated and receive a free beer!”

Walk-in appointments will be provided at this clinic. Attendees must be 21 or older and should bring their ID with them to the clinic. They should also wear a short sleeve shirt and should expect to wait about 15 to 30 minutes after getting their vaccine. The single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be provided at this clinic.