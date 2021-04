ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The basketball hoops in Grove Park are back up after being taken down as a precaution during the pandemic.

The hoops were taken down to minimize gatherings to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

18 News caught up with a local resident before the hoops were reinstalled who said, “We are very disappointed in this community without the hoops. We all really want them back very very badly. We miss the basketball hoops at Grove Park.”