ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The City of Elmira’s Building and Grounds Department will start accepting reservations for Grove Park’s pavilion in just a few days.

According to the Building and Grounds Department, people can start making reservations for the Hal Roach Pavilion in Grove Park at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2. The pavilion will be available from May 24 through Sept. 20 during the 2024 season.

The city will only be accepting one reservation for each day during the season, so those who want to use the pavilion during the upcoming year will need to plan ahead and make their reservations early.

To reserve the pavilion, call the Building and Grounds Department at 607-737-5751 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.