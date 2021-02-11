GST BOCES District Superintendent retiring after 31 years in education

(WETM) – GST BOCES District Superintendent James Frame will retire at the end of the school year after 31 years in education, according to the district.

Frame was appointed District Superintendent of the GST BOCES in 2014 after serving as Superintendent of the Odessa-Montour Central School District. He had previously worked as an administrator in the Capital Region and started his career in the Elmira City School District as a School Counselor.

“Jim has done an outstanding job while serving in the capacity of GST Superintendent,” said GST BOCES Board of Education President Don Keddell. “He has done exceptional work supporting our member districts, their boards and administrators while guiding our BOCES instructional programs with a sure and steady hand in the midst of the pandemic. Finding an individual with his qualities of leadership, humanity and integrity will be a major challenge, but we all appreciate his commitment to his family and to assisting us with the upcoming transition.”

The NYS Commissioner of Education will appoint an interim superintendent at GST BOCES while a search for Frame’s successor is conducted.